Washington Pavilion gives students a chance to display their creativity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A program at Washington Pavilion has kids capturing their inner artist. Every month, a new wave of elementary school students get the chance to display their artwork in the halls of the Washington Pavilion. Capturing their creativity but also a bit more.

The Washington Pavilion is home to many exhibits, but one in particular is making John Harris fifth-grader Max Swan a little anxious.

“I’m probably really nervous.. I probably drank about two pounds of hot chocolate before this,” Swan said.

That’s because he is one of 60 kids from John Harris Elementary who has their work displayed on the Pavilion’s second floor as a part of the ‘Off the Fridge’ program. It’s an opportunity for students to present their one-of-a-kind pieces to friends and family.

“A lot of the art making process happens in my classroom: we brainstorm, we reflect, we make, but they don’t have necessarily as many opportunities to have that final piece where you present,” John Harris Art Teacher Samantha Levisay said.

Also inspired by this is fellow classmate, fourth-grader Kasten Dede.

“Once she told us… we had just started and she told us, ‘this is going to hang at the Washington Pavilion if you do good,’ so I’m like, ‘Ooooh,” Dede said.

The pieces are a variety of projects students have made throughout the school year. Giving them a chance to brush up on their skills.

“We traced the paint brushes… and then, we had to draw an extra line and take a chalk pencil and smear it out, so it gives it that 3D effect,” Dede said.

“Paint brushes would make sense to give it also the color too, on the bristles,” Swan said.

“Then we take a paintbrush and we tap it and it makes all these dots, and I did it in rainbow order,” Dede said.

Along with their imaginations, something else is being captured: pride for their achievement.

“This is an excellent piece to have them present in a public setting where everyone is going to see their artwork and they can feel proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Levisay said.

“Like, it’s just fun to have it sit here,” Dede said.

“It’s pretty cool if I’m going to be honest. It’s amazing,” Swan said.

The exhibit is open to the public to view for the rest of the month. You can learn more about what it takes to get your school’s works in the exhibit by visiting their website.