Washington High School teacher wins ‘Oscars of Teaching’ award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Washington High School teacher has been given the “Oscars of Teaching” award.

The Milken Educator Award from the Milken Foundation was given to Alison Ter Horst, a psychology and AP Psychology teacher.

Ter Horst is also well-known at WHS for starting QUINNcidence Day, in memory of her daughter Quinn. It is a day where WHS students and staff commit acts of kindness to others around the community.

She was surprised with $25,000 during a school assembly Wednesday morning. KELOLAND News was at the award ceremony and will have reaction, coverage and more throughout the day on-air and online.

