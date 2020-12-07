Washington High School students tackling social issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A classroom project at Washington High School has students tackling current social issues, using their voices in hopes of creating change.

The AP Language and Composition class at Washington High School is examining a variety of social movements.

“We were learning about rhetorical methods and strategies, I was like when are we ever going to use these (LAUGHS),” Washington junior Davis Shafer said.

One of the goals of the project is to approach these issues like social activist Martin Luther King Junior.

“If my audience is about this many people right now, how can I extend it to about this many people, and specifically say who’s this group that’s not in on the conversation, and then make specific rhetorical choices like King did in his ‘Letter from a Birmingham Jail’,” AP Language and Composition teacher Bryan Aukerman said.

After reading the letter and writing essays, students are creating posters. “Mask Up South Dakota” was the focus of Julia Stanek’s project.

“This issue of COVID within our community has a cause and it’s our job to realize the affects of it and take a change against it,” Washington junior Julia Stanek said.

Antoinette Bita dealt with “defund the police”.

“People need to understand that it’s not abolishing the police, it’s reallocating the money that goes into it to support other systems in the community,” Washington junior Antoinette Bita said.

Vicki Kieszek wants to put a serious spin on “Meth. We’re on it.”.

“My generation, and sometimes a little older generation, tends to take things that are very serious as a joke, and we tend to make a meme out of it, and you can see that within any social media platform,” Washington senior Vicki Kieszek said.

This wasn’t your average school project.

“Definitely enjoyed it a lot, just being able to put your voice into a newer project with real life situations going on in our world today,” Washington student Riley Stroh said.

“You have to take stances and changes on things that you believe in, and this is just an opportunity physically write down my thoughts of something that I’m passionate about, which will help give a good skill later on in life,” Stanek said.

The students will be presenting their projects on Monday and Tuesday.