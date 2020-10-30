Washington High School officials assure no threat to student safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local authorities are investigating a picture posted on social media that could be viewed as a threat to student safety at Washington High School.

The Sioux Falls School District says the person who posted the photo has been identified and interviewed by police.

An email sent to parents and guardians says it is safe for students to be at school and appropriate actions are being taken.

The district says it’s a good time for parents to remind their kids that even if a post is meant as a joke, there could be serious legal and school consequences.

Officials ensured that the safety of students and staff is always their highest priority.