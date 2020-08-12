Washington High School freshmen attend orientation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in Sioux Falls are getting ready to go back to school soon. Warrior Days are taking place at Washington High School this week. Sophomores, Juniors and seniors were back at the building Tuesday and freshmen are filling the halls Wednesday for orientation.

Friends Josie Reitmeier and Anessa Hosman are touring their new school today. They’re a little nervous and excited about being back in class soon.

“Definitely being with my friends because of school being cut short last year,” Reitmeier said.

“I like in-class learning because I actually learn things where at home it was a little bit difficult over computers and stuff. It was just kind of harder,” Hosman said.

The students are joining classmates for orientation today. New Washington Principal Kari Papke says they’ll be getting their schedules, school ID cards, and the lay of the land.

“We really want people to be able to come, feel welcome but also feel safe while they’re in our building,” Papke said.

A student can bring one parent inside today but other guests are not allowed including our crew. The check-in stations were moved outside as well for better social distancing.

“We are trying to obviously ensure the safety of everyone coming into the building as well as our staff who are here. So we had decided to move some of this outside,” Papke said.

Papke says there is one way traffic inside the building and masks are expected. She hopes the year goes well and says they’ll get through it together as a team.

“I know that we’re up against some challenges this year but I really want our students to feel that school is a great place to be that they can get excited about being back at school and I want our staff to feel the same way,” Papke said.

School gets underway in Sioux Falls on August 27th.