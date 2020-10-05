Wall School District closed due to COVID-19

WALL, S.D. (KELO) — After having multiple staff members testing positive for the new coronavirus, the Wall School District closed on Monday.

The post says the district is lacking in classroom and kitchen substitutes. If the closure is extended, the district will begin remote learning on Tuesday.

A Facebook announcement does say students may retrieve materials on Monday and staff can use the building for remote learning preparations. Staff and students must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 to enter the building.

School district staff without symptoms were required to be in school on Monday with a board meeting at noon.