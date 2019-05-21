Voters talk importance of school board election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- District leaders aren't optimistic about a high turnout, but hope voters will prove them wrong and show up for Tuesday's school board election. Polls close at 7 pm. People are voting to fill two seats on the board.

Board president Kent Alberty is retiring and board member Carly Reiter's term is coming to a close; she's one of the four candidates on the ballot.

The other three candidates are Sarah Anderson, Lora Hubbel, and Nan Baker.

We're talking with voters about why they're voicing their opinions, and the superintendent about why it's important. The adults who line up to vote know school board elections are nothing to kid around about.

"It's for future generations as well, of which I have 20 grandchildren at this time," Rick Althoff said.

Their education is Rick Althoff's main motivator Tuesday. He and a steady stream of voters showed up at this vote center Tuesday. John Cunningham says the Sioux Falls School Board sets the direction of education in the district.

"It's important to get the best people who are most interested in the quality of education we have," Cunningham said.

District Superintendent Brian Maher says it doesn't get more local than a school board election.

"The folks running for the school board, those are people you know. Those are your neighbors, they're not necessarily politicians. They're folks who really want to do right by the community. Do right by the school district," Maher said.

Maher says you're voting for two members who will help over see a quarter of a billion dollar budget and the construction of new schools.

"It's a huge undertaking from that perspective. Think of having to oversee the implementation of a 190 million dollar bond. There's a lot to be done in the next three years by whoever gets elected today," Maher said.

Even though you have to be an adult to vote, Althoff says Tuesday's decision is especially important because it's for the children.

"It's absolutely essential to be part of the democratic society, voice your opinion, stay strong, be bold and provide the courage that's necessary to do what's right for the students and community," Althoff said.

