Virtual Learning At DSU Teaches Classroom Management

MADISON, S.D. - A program at Dakota State University is giving education students a real-life teaching experience.

But there are no real students in the room.

It's called Virtual Avatar Learning Experience, or VALE.

DSU education major Brianna Veldkamp is taking her spot at the front of this virtual classroom.

Her class is made up of these five avatars.

Here's what might surprise you about the computer-generated students, they have different personalities and they don't always behave themselves.

"There's a lot of interruption while you're speaking, not raising their hands, pulling out their phones, a lot of inappropriate comments," DSU Senior Reanna Fitzgerald said.

But that's the point.

The objective of this program is to teach education students how to manage a classroom.

"The behavior of the students is something we can kind of customize. There's a scale of 1-5. 1 behavior is really compliant and obedient and level 5 is extremely naughty and disrespectful," Social Science Instructor Dan Klumper said.

Social science instructor Dan Klumper sets it at 2, but it can fluctuate based on how these future teachers manage the classroom.

Kelli Volk: Is it like interacting with real people?

Veldkamp: Yes, absolutely.

And it's preparing them for the real world.

"It does give you a lot of life-like situations and it just helps you prepare mentally and emotionally for your first day," DSU Senior Connor Nagel said.

"You definitely learn to think on your feet just like you should in a real classroom, definitely prepares you for classroom management," DSU Senior Brianna Veldkamp said.

This is the second year the university has used the software, which was created at the University of Central Florida.

DSU says it's the only institution in the state offering an avatar teaching experience.