Vermillion Public Schools Foundation raising money for masks and other safety equipment

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – School will soon be underway for students across KELOLAND. That has many districts working on plans for keeping students and teachers safe during the school day.

Students will soon be making their way through the halls of Vermillion schools.

“Students that are able to come back to school will be in person, and they will start the full first day on Thursday, August 20th, the students will also be welcomed back on Wednesday the 19th for orientation day,” superintendent Vermillion School District, Damon Alvey said.

Superintendent Damon Alvey says masks will be required for students and staff during the school day.

The Vermillion Public Schools Foundation decided to help out by raising money.

“We want to make sure that all children have a nice mask, we’d like to have it with a logo so the kids feel proud about wearing a mask,” president of the Vermillion Public Schools Foundation, Katharina Wymar said.

“Our school district had already prepared technology needs and PPE for staff and mitigations for keepings kids safe when they returned, but the foundation realized we are going to need more masks for our students and staff so they’ve led the way and they’ve done an outstanding job trying to provide high quality masks for our kids,” Alvey said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase masks and other safety equipment for students, teachers, and staff. So far, $6,000 has been raised.

“The community has been absolutely fantastic, generous, we had this on Facebook, we had some ads in the paper, but people in town, businesses have really stepped up to keep our community and children safe,” Wymar said.

Any money raised over the amount needed will go to the Vermillion Public Schools Foundation Angel Fund, which provides things like meals, winter clothes, and school supplies for students in need.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating, click here.