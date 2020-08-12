Vermillion businesses masking up, preparing for USD students to return

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – When it comes to colleges like the University of South Dakota, it’s not just the campus that needs to get prepared for students to return each August, it’s the city as well.

Vermillion businesses are ready to welcome USD students through their doors once again, but with the pandemic still going, they’ll notice a few changes.

“I think one of the biggest things I’m noticing from those businesses is they are doing everything they can to adjust. And to be able to adjust how they’re doing business, but also to be able to provide the great service that they offer in whatever business they’re in,” Nate Welch, President and CEO of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company, said.

When it comes to COVID-19, Josh Scherrer, the general manager of Dakota Brick House, says they’ve had safety precautions in place for awhile.

“Since the beginning of it, we started doing screenings for temperatures, we’ve been masked up, we’ve separated, as you can see, all of our tables so they’re six feet apart. Any of the tables we couldn’t move we designated as unable to be sat at because of social distancing. That includes our patio as well,” Scherrer said.

Employees have been required to wear masks since the restaurant implemented the rules. However, now, guests will have to mask up as well.

“As of yesterday, we will now also have a sign posted that says all members coming in and out need to also be masked up,” Scherrer said.

Tuesday the City of Vermillion adopted an emergency resolution that creates an expectation of the use of face coverings in buildings open to the public.

“Our businesses are doing a really great job at not only banding together, but communicating together on what are the best things that we can do to not only help protect our community but also help spread a message that masking up is the right and good thing to do to be able to help move our community forward and protect our community in being able to sustain as we get through this pandemic,” Welch said.