USF to hold three, in-person graduation ceremonies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another university in South Dakota is making changes to graduation this year.

Over 450 students will graduate from the University of Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 16.

Three ceremonies will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The first will be at 10 a.m., followed by one at 2 p.m. and the final ceremony at 6 p.m. The graduation was moved to the convention center to allow for more guests while still social distancing. Masks are required.

The events will be live-streamed on USF’s Youtube channel for those who can’t attend in person.