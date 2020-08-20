USF students return to class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the day students at the University of Sioux Falls have waited for ever since their classes ended abruptly this spring.

It’s the first day of class with students actually on campus and they couldn’t be happier.

Apolonia Davalos has been waiting a long time to elbow bump her theatre friends at USF.

“Today’s day one, go Coo! Happy first day to everyone at USF, this is so exciting!,” said USF sophomore Apolonia Davalos.

Davalos and many other students were worried that COVID-19 might force them back into on-line classes this fall.

“It is heaven on earth to see my friends and be back on campus and to meet all of the new members of our Coo-munity,” said Davalos.

“I was a little nervous coming to campus, but once you’re here, it feels great,” said USF Freshman Carter Krulo.

Freshman Carter Krulo says he feels comfortable with the safety precautions being taken by the university.

“Basically, if you walk out of your room, you have to have a mask on. Before we eat at the cafe, we gotta sanitize. I think USF is doing a great job of keeping kids accountable,” said Krulo

In addition to extra cleaning, USF has changed class schedules to avoid big crowds on campus.

“We have offered students classes through hybrid, which would maybe come to class on Tuesday with an online component on Thursday, or we have remote classes,” said USF Vice President Aimee VanDerfeen.

The Coo also has a COVID response team to help students who get sick or test positive for coronavirus. Davalos says she’s optimistic about staying on campus because everyone she saw today was wearing a mask.

“We care about one another, so I think just naturally, we go above and beyond to take care of our community by also taking care of ourselves, and USF gave us masks!” said Davalos.

The University of Sioux Falls also bought some electro-static disinfecting machines to be used in buildings around campus.