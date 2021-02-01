USF spring semester begins Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More college students in KELOLAND are heading back to class this week.

Spring courses at the University of Sioux Falls start Tuesday.

It may be a new semester at the University of Sioux Falls, but the familiar safety measures many of us have come to know are still around.

“We’ve still put into place where students will have to mask, social distance, we use a Live Safe app of reporting and monitoring their own personal symptoms,” USF Vice President for Enrollmetn Management Aimee Vander Feen said.

Aimee Vander Feen is the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

She says about 67 percent of classes this semester will be face-to-face or hybrid.

“We started this summer putting a lot of technology into classrooms and then we were able to finalize the technology into more classrooms for the spring semester,” Vander Feen said.

Vander Feen has been impressed by students’ resilience and ability to adapt.

“COVID’s been going on for a very long time now it seems like that many of us are starting to feel tired about dealing with COVID so I think some of it will just be reminding students that we’re in it for the long haul, here to support you, keep going, because everything our students have done this fall semester has helped the university out as well as the Sioux Falls community,” Vander Feen said.

She’s hopeful about the semester ahead.

Vander Feen says the university is looking forward to more in-persons events this year.