USF requiring masks when students return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At the University of Sioux Falls, changes include requiring masks for faculty, staff and students when they return. The president of the university says they’ve spent around $2.2 million on safety measures. That includes the purchase of shields for faculty and masks for students as well as installing sanitizers.

“We can’t escape the fact we are in a pandemic and all that applies for public health and safety. I would also say the University of Sioux Falls is very committed and understands that besides our own internal campus health, we have an obligation to the community around us also,” Brett Bradfield, President of USF said.

Bradfield says they have rooms reserved for any students that may get sick.