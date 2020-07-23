USD, SDSU react to mandatory face coverings on campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As campuses in South Dakota prepare to bring students back in August, the Board of Regents has decided to make face coverings mandatory in all public spaces of the state’s public universities.

South Dakota’s Board of Regents made the mask ruling on Wednesday. However, USD Provost, Kurt Hackemer, says encouraging students to wear face coverings was already in the school’s plan.

“That decision ultimately rested in the hands of the Board of Regents. We’re really thrilled with the decision that they made yesterday. But we had already started a campaign here at USD that masks were expected. So, even if they weren’t required, we really wanted to engrain in people that masks are expected,” Hackemer said.

At SDSU, Vice President of Student Affairs, Michaela Willis, says they planned on recommending the use of face coverings as well.

“In fact, we are going to be providing ‘JacksRBack Kits’ to all of our employees and students to start off the year. That will include two branded cloth face coverings so that they’ll have their Jacks gear ready for them,” Willis said.

The regents adopted a four-level approach to mandating masks. Each school will start at the level 3 requirement of face coverings in all public indoor spaces. The schools and Board of Regents will re-evaluate which level to use as the Fall semester progresses.

“Once you get into a private space, then masks are not required. But if you’re in a public area of a building, so in the dormitories, the resident halls, that would be some of the common areas, you wear a mask there, but you go to your room and you don’t have to,” Hackemer said.

Hackemer and Willis are both glad the Board of Regents made this decision for its public universities.

“We can all do small things to make this a really great Fall semester. We all want to be here in person and learning and living together. To do that, the masks are going to be a part of that and we look forward to seeing everyone back on campus,” Willis said.