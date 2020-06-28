Breaking News
USD preparing campus for return of students

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota is already planning for a new normal, once classes start in August.

Its plan is to implement a number of COVID-19 safety practices and alert students to be prepared. They include encouraging students to wear masks and social distancing features.

USD junior Marcus Destin says students have a responsibility to keep the campus safe.

“Of course you cannot force anybody to do anything, that’s why we have to appeal to the heart, really, and be like, ‘listen, on behalf of everyone, not just you, once again, it’s important to wear your mask,” Destin said.

To help with social distancing, Move-in day has expanded to three days in August.

