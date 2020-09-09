USD now has an esports arena

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — You may have heard of more college campuses getting involved with esports. USD now has a new esports arena, where students can compete with each other virtually in different video games.

The newly renovated space has 24 computer stations, two console gaming stations and a lounge area.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for students to increase their social and emotional well-being, you get to recreate with other people in a space whereas before you might be gaming from your home or dorm room, here you actually get to work together, sit next to each other and have a little bit of a social atmosphere as well,” Connor Singhisen, assistant director intramurals, sports clubs and esports said.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth already this year, we’ve already grown at least 30 new members from this space only being open about three weeks now,” Derel Bierschbach, president, founder, graduate assistant of esports at USD said.

They hope to potentially use this as a way to recruit high school students, plus eventually, have it open to the Vermillion community. This is the first time USD has had an esports arena on campus.