Sioux Falls School Board picks new superintendent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With three months until the current Sioux Falls School District Superintendent moves on, there’s an update on the search for his replacement.

Brian Maher announced in December that he would step down at the end of June.

The Sioux Falls School Board announced on Friday it has selected Dr. Jane Stavem as the next leader for the school district.

Board President Cynthia Mickelson says Stavem has been in education for 31 years. She comes to Sioux Falls from Lake Washington, a school district outside Seattle, Washington, which Mickelson says is a larger school district than Sioux Falls.

The Lake Washington School District website listed the school’s enrollment as 31,106. The district has 33 elementary schools for grades K-5, 14 middle schools for grades 6-8 and nine high schools for grades 9-12 throughout Kirkland, Redmond and Sammamish, Washington, according to the school district website.

Mickelson says Stavem will start on July 1, pending a background check and contract negotiation.

Prior to joining the Lake Washington School District, Stavem was the assistant superintendent for instruction in the Lincoln Nebraska School District.

Media reports from March 2017 said Stavem was a finalist for the position of superintendent of Omaha Public Schools but withdrew stating she had more work to do in the Lincoln School District.

Stavem is native Nebraskan from Stromsburg. She earned her earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to a post on the University of Nebraska’s College of Education and Human Sciences page on the website and the Lake Washington district website.

She first taught in St. Paul and returned to Nebraska in 2001. She has been a principal and superintendent in several Nebraska schools. Stavem earned her doctorate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.