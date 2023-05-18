SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Commencement for the University of Sioux Falls will be held Sunday, May 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

A total of 420 degrees will be given out on Sunday; 310 of those are for undergraduate students and 110 are for graduate students.

The ceremony for graduate students starts at 10 a.m. CT and doors open at 9 a.m., according to a news release from the school There are no tickets required during this ceremony. Breanne Lynch, an educational administration major, was chosen to speak at the graduate ceremony.

The undergraduate ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m. CT with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be required for all guests during the undergraduate ceremony, the news release said. Nayeli Salcido-Velazquez, a sociology and criminal justice major, will be speaking at the undergraduate ceremony.

Before the Sunday ceremonies, two other events will take place to celebrate student accomplishments.

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19 in the Meredith Auditorium to honor all accelerated and traditional nursing students.

The Education Commissioning Ceremony is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 in the Zbornik Hall of the Salsbury Science Center. This ceremony will highlight the accomplishments of education majors.

According to the news release, a recent survey showed 99 percent of 2022 graduates secured employment or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduating.

“That same survey found that 74 percent of 2022 grads started their careers in South Dakota, and of those, 94 percent are employed in Sioux Falls or within a 30-mile radius,” the news release said.

To watch the ceremonies online, visit USF’s YouTube channel 30 minutes before each ceremony.