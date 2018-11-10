Education

University Of Minnesota Extension Helps Struggling Farmers

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:02 AM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:02 AM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota Extension is providing free help to farmers who may be struggling in an agricultural economic downturn.

The extension's Farm Information Line is connecting farmers with retired agricultural financial and business experts who will provide analysis and advice.

Kevin Klair is an agricultural economist with Extension. He says the Extension began the program more than a year ago to help address farmers' growing concerns about financial burdens.

Extension Associate Dean Michael Schmitt says low crop prices and poor weather during the planting and growing season have hurt Minnesota farmers over the last few years.

The line has helped over 100 farmers. Klair says more farmers are expected to utilize the counseling resource as the end of this year's harvest approaches.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates