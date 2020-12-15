Two-way immersion programs breaking down language barriers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rosa Parks and Hawyard Elementary are in their second year of teaching two-way immersion at their schools. As the program grows, so do chances for students to connect through different cultures.

Speaking Spanish is nothing new for Kindergarten teacher Zulema Meza.

“I grew up speaking Spanish at home, so Spanish was my first language so you’d call me a heritage speaker,” Meza said.

In fact, neither is speaking English.

“I learned English going in to school. I learned it in Kindergarten being immersed in English,” Meza said.

Today, she’s using what she’s learned to help her students. She is one of two two-way immersion teachers at Hayward Elementary.

“They get me: their Spanish teacher, and they get an English teacher,” Meza said.

The kids are divided into two separate rooms where each is dedicated to one of the languages. During the middle of the school-day, the kids then swap rooms.

“They get literacy learning in both languages, math, science, and social studies, and every core subject in both languages,” Meza said.

This is the second year the school has hosted the program. Assistant Principal Sarah Easter says they’ve been seeing connections outside of the classroom.​

“Some of the best successes with the program have been the connection that we have with families and the excitement of our students for the program. We’re seeing them develop as learners,” Easter said.

“There was so much growth from the beginning of the year, and I’m seeing it again this year, and I’m so impressed with how much they take in,” Meza said.

Both Meza and Easter agree that offering this program will break down barriers and build up kids’ confidence for better futures.

“The relationships that are being established because of this and the connection that people have is tremendous,” Easter said.

And even though the languages we speak may be different, the journey getting there is more similar than you might think.

“They’re just learning how anyone learns a first language,” Meza said.

Registration is still open if you’d like to enroll you kids in the program.