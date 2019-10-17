Two Rapid City teachers receiving awards in Washington D.C.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teachers in the Rapid City Area School District are being honored in Washington D.C. this week.

Teachers Leah Oxner and Kimberly Webber are each being awarded a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST program recognizes outstanding teachers for contributions to teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, match and computer science.

Oxner teaches math at West Middle School, while Webber works as a literacy coach at Black Hawk and Valley elementary schools.

The teachers will receive a citation signed by President Trump and $10,000 award.