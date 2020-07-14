To mandate or not mandate masks: SF School District teachers, school board weigh in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wearing of masks came up at Monday night’s Sioux Falls School Board meeting; the district’s “Return to Learning” plan does not mandate them for students or all staff. Signs and teachers outside the district’s Instructional Planning Center on Monday echoed support for wearing masks.

“If we’re going to go back to school, we need to wear masks, just for the safety of our community,” Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Aaron Dang said.

“I believe firmly that masks need to be mandated,” Garfield Elementary School teacher Nick Jackson said.

“I personally believe that masks should be mandated for students and teachers in order to keep everybody safe,” Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Kathy Dang said.

Inside at the school board meeting, the message continued.

“Tonight you have to ask yourselves, do masks decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19, and if the answer is yes, you must mandate masks,” Roosevelt High School teacher Grace Gill said. “I wonder if as a district we are ready and prepared to bury our own.”

“If each individual has value, you are responsible for protecting everyone who steps into our building,” Patrick Henry Middle School teacher Miranda Miller said. “And by requiring masks, that protection is in place.”

“It is in this spirit of family that I share my concerns and objections to recommend mask wearing, and I urge you to make it mandatory for all staff and students in the district,” Roosevelt High School teacher Jennifer Bergan Gabor said.

The school board weighed in, too.

“What do you do with a person that’s going to say, ‘No, there’s no way I’m going to wear a mask.’ I don’t know how we get through that,” school board member Todd Thoelke said. “A week ago I would have said, for sure I want this mandated, and it needs to be done for the safety of everybody. But then, I just don’t get how we’re going to be able to, ’cause mandated means you do it, or there’s going to be some ramifications. And what are those ramifications?”

“I hope we can find a solution on how you discipline someone for not wearing a mask,” school board member Kate Parker said. “I don’t think that’s what we’re after here at all, I think what we’re looking for is trying to protect our students and our staff as much as possible.”

Cleveland Elementary teacher Carrie Andersen had raised the issue of punishment, too.

“I don’t think that it needs to be something that is punitive,” Andersen said. “If they don’t wear a mask, it needs to be a conversation with the family. It doesn’t need to be something where, the kid isn’t wearing a mask, and we immediately go to an office referral or a disciplinary action of some sort. That is not going to solve the problem. It needs to be a community-based approach.”

“I just really hope that people can realize that this is in no way a political statement, this is in no way a political decision,” school board member Carly Reiter said. “As a nurse, I can tell you this is a public health decision, and that’s what we’re here for.”

School board President Cynthia Mickelson says that the “Return to Learning” plan is a work in progress.