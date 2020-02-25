Sioux Falls’ new high school has new colors and a mascot.

Thomas Jefferson High School will be called the Jefferson Cavaliers with black, gold and green as their colors.

They were chosen by a 16 member panel with representatives from all four high schools.

“They really wanted to embrace Thomas Jefferson, who founded the University of Virginia and obviously their mascot is the Cavaliers so they really wanted to embrace that and they wanted to get something specific to South Dakota as far as the color scheme that hasn’t been in here and through that green, black and Vegas gold isn’t something that’s in the state of South Dakota as far as colors and or mascots,” physical education and athletics Casey Meile said.

The new Ben Reifel Middle School also has a new mascot and colors.

It’ll be the Bison with red and yellow as its colors.