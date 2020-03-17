The Sioux Falls School District is now accepting applications for 150 positions

The Sioux Falls School District is now accepting applications for open positions in the district for next year and that includes teachers.

It has 150 openings to fill from now until next fall due to retirements, people moving or just choosing another career.

The Sioux Falls School District loses over 20% of its teachers every year.

“We do some early posting for some higher positions; like we know February 1 when our retirees are going to be leaving us at the end of the year, so some of those positions we’ll start posting right away. Historically we’ll hire about 150, teachers, between now and August,” Senior Human Resource Director Becky Dorman said.

Becky Dorman is the senior Human Resources director for the district. She says they are always looking for teachers in math and science. And that’s not all.

“Anytime that we have fine arts position, whether that be band director or choral director, those are high need positions, any type of world language or Spanish Immersion special education, high need,” Dorman said.

Teachers leave for different reasons; some retire others leave the profession for another career.

Like Aaron Reitsema. He taught for only three years. He says he got out of the classroom, because he started selling real estate part-time.

“Both were consuming my time so I had to make a decision which path to go down and I felt my heart pulling me into real estate world so I left teaching,” Reitsema said.

He’s not alone. A recent study found nearly 30% of new teachers will leave the classroom within the first five years. To add to the concern, fewer high school students are pursuing a career in education when they go off to college, which makes it even harder to fill open positions within the district.

“I believe that there is a teacher shortage, it may have just taken a little bit longer to get to Sioux Falls, but, if I take a look over the last several years, our applicant pools have declined about 20%,” Dorman said.

If you’re interested in applying for any of the teachers positions or even to become a substitute teacher, click here.