Technical colleges plan for on campus fall semester

KELO Technical College

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s four technical colleges plan to resume on-campus operations this fall, with face-to-face teaching and learning. The Board of Technical Education said Friday colleges will continue with online instruction for the spring and summer semesters.

Board Chairman Dane Dykhouse says the system will seek advice from public health officials, epidemiologists and emergency managers to prepare for the fall semester. More specific plans will be announced by the colleges in the coming weeks and months.

The board supports Lake Area Technical College, Mitchell Technical College, Southeast Technical College, and Western Dakota Technical College.  

