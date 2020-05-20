Teachers and staff at RCAS give 2020 seniors a special graduation gift

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s supposed to be graduation season across KELOLAND, with big ceremonies and parties. While the pandemic has put many of these celebrations on hold, staff at Rapid City Area schools still wanted to show their support for graduating seniors.

Dozens of teachers and staff are lining up to pick up yard signs for seniors.

“After the signs came in, we sent a message out to staff and said here’s what we’d like to do, sign up, you just need to drive up, pick up 10 signs on this day and we’ll have the address of students to hand off to you,” Simon said.

Superintendent Lori Simon says all signs will be delivered no later than Friday, with hopes of even finishing today.

“It’s really just an opportunity to give something special to our seniors in a year when so much has been taken away from them,” Simon said.

About 830 of these signs are being handed out to seniors, like Olivia. Olivia would have graduated with just under 400 students at Central High School this coming Sunday.

Olivia says the sign itself means a lot to her.

“It’s really important to me that people stay home and stay safe and it’s fun to let people know that I’m here and I’ve been going through this and I’m still doing it,” Olivia Perli said.

While Olivia’s senior year was cut short, she is grateful to have attended a school that cares so much for its students.

“And how much they want to let us know that they care. It’s really meaningful and I really think they are doing a great job dealing with the whole pandemic,” Perli said.

A virtual commencement for the Rapid City Area School District will be held on June 7.