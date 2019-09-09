Tea Area Legacy Elementary teaching students online common sense

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Finding a balance when using online devices can be difficult for adults, let alone kids.

That’s why a Tea Area elementary school is teaching students common sense when it comes to spending time online. Computer Teacher Scott Binde says he’s talking with students from kindergarten through fifth grade about finding a proper balance between their devices and hanging out with friends and family. He’s also teaching students how to be safe on the internet and what to avoid.

“It’s been kind of fun. It’s kind of really getting kids aware of how much they’re using computers. Right now we’re currently talking balancing your time between being outside with your friends, hanging out with your family and then being on your devices,” Binde said.

Binde says every grade at Tea Area Legacy Elementary gets training on how to be a good digital citizen. Some of the older students are even learning about email phishing scams.