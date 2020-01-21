Task force to help determine new boundaries for Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Boundaries for the Sioux Falls School District will soon be changing. Monday night was the first meeting for the community task force to help make those changes.

The 30 member group will be discussing different options for the new school boundaries. Eventually the group will present recommendations to the school board.

Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School are both set to open in fall 2021. But before that happens, there are some changes in store.

“Way back from a year and a half ago now when we passed the bond issue we knew there were several things that were going to have to happen, one of them of course is build the buildings, the other thing that is going to happen is we are going to have to redo boundaries because you have new buildings,” superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher said.

Superintendent Brian Maher says changes will focus on the middle and high schools.

“You think about buildings for a second as resources in the district and the only way that you adequately use those resources is to make sure that you have enough students in them to be functional,” Maher said.

That’s where the task force comes in.

“They will receive a charge from the board, and that charge largely will be to give the board a couple of options to consider for the boundaries going forward, but they won’t do all of that work tonight, they will do that work in three meetings,” Maher said.

Then after that there will also be five community engagement meetings so you can give your input as well.

“It’s not just clearly obvious as to how to do that so we are going to bring in the community to help us work through that exercise and over the next couple of months we will get to that final result,” Maher said.

The next task force meeting is on the 29th. You can find a list of all the upcoming meetings here.