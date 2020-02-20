Task force members say public input will be important in deciding school boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The public will now have its say on plans to change school boundaries within the Sioux Falls School District. A task force has finished its work in coming up with options that will determine which high school and middle schools students will be attending in the years ahead.

The Sioux Falls School District is reworking those boundaries ahead of the completion of the new Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School. The task force has narrowed the choices to two options each for middle and high school students.

Task force members say they’re pleased with the school boundary options that have emerged from their meetings.

“We’re mindful that there’s a lot of logic that goes into this. There’s also a fair amount of emotion you’re dealing with people’s kids, your dealing with people’s property values,” task force member Anthony Pizer said.

The task force looked into several factors in choosing boundary options, including trying to even-out economic disparities throughout the district.

“Some of the schools over the last 25-years have kind of gained in traction, financially, and some have fallen back a little bit, financially, and so this gives us an opportunity to equalize some of those socioeconomic lines,” Pizer said.

However, numbers provided by the school district show that both options would lead to a larger number of students on free and reduced lunches at Whittier Middle School.

“I wouldn’t say that it troubles me. I would love to see Whittier have more diversity. But I also look at Whittier being a true neighborhood school and I think that area of Sioux Falls, there’s a community, that has really solidified itself around Whittier Middle School and I think that’s a real plus,” Task Force Co-Chair Kent Alberty said.

Task force members say bringing down the free and reduced lunch numbers at Whittier would require busing that would be burdensome to families. They say the boundary options remain a work in progress. So further public input in the weeks ahead will be important in helping the school board reach a final decision.

“Gotta do what’s best for the most, the greater good,” Alberty said.

You can comment on the boundary options during five public meetings the school district is hosting. The first meeting is March 12 at Memorial Middle School.

To take a closer look at the options, click here.