Task force in Rapid City to deliver final set of recommendations to the school board Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Rapid City school officials may pass a resolution that would trigger a $250 million bond issue to fund a massive overhaul of the district's facilities.
A task force comprised of district administrators and Rapid City residents that studied and proposed a plan for school facilities will deliver its final set of recommendations to the school board on Monday.
A preliminary plan calls for the district to build three new elementary schools, close three others and rebuild a pair of middle schools.
School officials have discussed a bond structure that would mean an owner of a $100,000 home could pay roughly $100 more in property taxes.
District officials believe that projected growth in Rapid City will allow the bond to be paid off within 25 years.
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.