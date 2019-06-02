Education

Task force in Rapid City to deliver final set of recommendations to the school board Monday

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Rapid City school officials may pass a resolution that would trigger a $250 million bond issue to fund a massive overhaul of the district's facilities.

A task force comprised of district administrators and Rapid City residents that studied and proposed a plan for school facilities will deliver its final set of recommendations to the school board on Monday.

A preliminary plan calls for the district to build three new elementary schools, close three others and rebuild a pair of middle schools.

School officials have discussed a bond structure that would mean an owner of a $100,000 home could pay roughly $100 more in property taxes.

District officials believe that projected growth in Rapid City will allow the bond to be paid off within 25 years.
 

