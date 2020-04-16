T. Denny Sanford commits to $300K gift to support Lost&Found’s mental health education and research efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — T. Denny Sanford announced he will be donating to a Sioux Falls mental health education and research organization.

South Dakota businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has committed to a three-year, $300,000 gift to support Lost&Found, a nonprofit based in Sioux Falls.

According to a press release from the organization, the gift will be distributed in three $100,000 annual increments, beginning in April 2020.

“Sanford’s commitment will allow Lost&Found to connect over 25,000 college-age adults with resilience education by 2022, establish groundbreaking student mental health research efforts statewide and regionally, and strengthen partnerships across the mental health ecosystem to improve access to preventative mental health resources for the region’s young adults, ages 14-35,” the release said.

Lost&Found provides resilience education and mental health resources through student-led campus chapters at the University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, University of Sioux Falls, Dakota Wesleyan University, and Augustana University.