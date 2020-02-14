Susan B. Anthony students join in on Anthony’s 200th birthday celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Susan B. Anthony students in Sioux Falls are remembering the woman their school is named after.

Speakers from the community who have been inspired by the champion for women’s rights are stopping by the school to share Anthony’s part of history. That’s because Anthony’s 200th birthday would be Saturday. She’s known for many impactful movements including a woman’s right to vote.

“I am here to commemorate Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday. Also to talk about women in leadership because it’s the Centennial of the 19th Amendment being passed this year where women were given the right to vote,” Ashley Brost, an attorney at Davenport Evans, said.