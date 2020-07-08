Supply kits helping Fred Assam Elementary families during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local elementary school is hoping to make school supply shopping easier, especially right now during the pandemic. Families at Fred Assam Elementary can order school supply kits online. They are then delivered with everything their teachers have asked for.

School starts here at Fred Assam in mid-August meaning many parents, like Leah May, are already starting to collect school supplies. May has helped the school organize customized supply lists that can be ordered online for a few years now.

“You can get everything you need online from your home without having to go to all the different stores. I don’t know why it’s so hard to find a dry eraser but that is the bane of my existence when shopping for school supplies every year I swear,” May said.

May’s daughter will be in first grade this fall. Her sons also went to Fred Assam.

“A lot of times kids want to go shopping because they want to pick their school supplies but now that’s even harder to do because maybe you don’t want to take your kids in public,” May said.

That’s why the school is hoping its supply delivery program will help ease those concerns.

“Love it. Everything has exactly what the teachers requested. It’s all brand name material. It’s delivered here. Kids get a fancy, cute little kid-style box of supplies. It’s here on the first day and who doesn’t love all those new supplies, a package on their desk the first day of school,” Foster said.

Principal Susan Foster says planning for the kits takes place in the spring. That was about the last time kids were coming to the actual school building before the pandemic. She’s hoping to have students back in class on August 19.

“I can’t wait to see kids. I can’t wait to see parents. I need to get back to that social part that school is. Of course we’re going to do our part with social distancing the best we can. Washing hands, hand sanitizer, redesigning schedules and some of the things that we normally do, going to tweak a little bit. It’s going to look a little different but that’s okay. We’ll be back,” Foster said.

Today is the last day for parents at Fred Assam to order the kits to have them delivered to the school. After Wednesday, the kits will be shipped to the students’ homes and additional postage will be applied.