Superintendent: SF School District boundary input meetings to resume soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public input meetings on the proposed middle school and high school boundary changes in the Sioux Falls District will start May 4, superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said in a KELOLAND News interview Thursday.

Maher said the first meeting on May 4 will be a virtual meeting that will allow for feedback from the public. The rest of the public input options should be released early next week, Maher said.

Maher will leave the district on June 30. “It is still my intent to finish (new boundaries) before Ieave at the end of the school year.”

A school district task force began working on new boundary options early this year. A series of public input meetings were postponed because of COVID-19.

The school board is scheduled to choose new middle school and high school boundaries in June.