Superintendent says virtual graduation will be student-focused

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama say they’ll give a joint commencement online speech to the class of 2020. It’s just one way graduation will look a little different for high school seniors who have seen COVID-19 cut off the end of the school year. The Sioux Falls School District is planning virtual graduations, and showing us how the ceremonies will work.

There’s a picture of now 17-year-old Helen Telahun as a child, wearing a cap and gown to celebrate a graduation. It’s easy to see that graduations are a big deal for her, and her high school ceremony would’ve been a big milestone.

“I’ve always worked really hard toward my grades, so graduation was a day I was looking forward to,” Helen said.

She’s not the only one.

“My mom is an immigrant. So, that was one of her biggest dreams for us. Knowing she won’t get to see me walk down the aisle does suck,” Helen said.

Instead, the district is re-tooling graduation into a live stream event. Students won’t get to walk up to the stage to get their diploma, but they’ll get to symbolically honor their next steps into adulthood.

“They’re actually recording that now, where you’ll see the picture and we have somebody read that off. We will see the senior’s picture and hear their name read,” Brian Maher, Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, said.

Maher says the district worked with students to make this as interactive and student-focused as possible.

“The piece that gets lost in this is the importance to parents in this. So, I really want to make this experience important to the parents as well as the graduates,” Maher said.

It’s not the pomp and circumstance Helen has been waiting for, but she’s glad the district will allow her mom’s dream to come true.

“They are putting a really good effort toward it. And, obviously, it’s never going to be ideal, having a big life moment virtually. But the fact that they realize how important this is to high school seniors and that they want to give us an opportunity to somewhat live it out is amazing,” Helen said.

The virtual graduations are set for May 24. The district will have more information about how to watch it on its site and on its YouTube channel. The district is planning an in-person graduation for late June or July, depending on safety guidelines.