Superintendent says Return to Learn plan will have to remain fluid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board is talking about what returning to the classroom will look like for students and staff. The Return to Learn Plan says students will return to school on August 27. It highly recommends all staff wear face coverings.

Some staff will be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment due to the nature of their work. Students are also encouraged to wear face masks. Prior to Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Jane Stavem gave us a closer look at the cost of all this, what it means for you and why the school board won’t necessarily be making any final decisions.

Stavem says the number one priority is getting students back in school. She says to do that, Return to Learn will have to be fluid throughout the school year.

“This is a situation that’s still unfolding. There’s still details and our guidance changes even from day to day,” Stavem said.

Some of the changes are in the classroom. The plan has students turning their desks in the same direction, limiting shared materials and electronics, and social distancing. However, some of the work will have to happen at home.

Assistant superintendent Jamie Nold says parents will have to screen their kids to make sure they aren’t sick or showing symptoms. Staff members will do the same for themselves.

“If they can’t answer those questions in that manner, then they need to not come that day,” Nold said.

Right now, the proposed changes could cost about $7.8 million. That money would include safety upgrades and cleaning.

“A lot of that is going to come from that relief funding. Not necessarily new additional tax dollars on our current tax base,” Nold said.

If there is a COVID exposure at one of the schools, Stavem and Nold say the district will deal with that on a case-by-case basis.

“Those protocols we have in place to separate kids the way we might need to for contacting anyone we would need to, but again, all that comes down to the guidance we get from public health and our community partners in the medical field,” Stavem said.

Stavem says the Return to Learn plan will continue to evolve, and students, staff, and families will have to do the same.

“The bottom line is I hope it is everyone’s intention to help us bring kids back to school. So, we don’t have to return to that remote learning environment,” Stavem said.