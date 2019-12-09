Superintendent announces he is leaving Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will be looking for a new leader.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher announced Monday he is resigning from the district.

BREAKING: SF School District Superintendent Brian Maher is announcing his resignation right now — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) December 9, 2019

Maher says, "It's been an honor to have been the Superintendent for the last five years." https://t.co/GTOBky24xf — Whitney Fowkes (@KeloWhitney) December 9, 2019

Maher says he will stay on the job for the next seven months.

Maher sent this statement to his staff:

Today I announce my resignation as Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District. I will leave at the end of this school year. The last five years have flown by – and have been a true joy. On both a professional and personal level, this has been a very fulfilling adventure! I am fortunate to have the privilege of calling myself the Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District. I will be leaving without a “next” stop in mind. I am not retiring – just resigning. There is not an event or a destination that is causing my resignation. Simply…I think it is the right time. The Board of Education has treated me with tremendous respect and allowed me to do what was necessary for our school district for five years – that is great fortune for a superintendent. I thank them – and I will miss them. The people I work with on a daily basis have been a true joy to work with and hang around. I love them – and I will miss them. I will leave with true gratitude in my heart for the opportunity I have enjoyed to serve the City of Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls School District. Now, I will be here for seven more months – and there is a lot to do in that time. So, I will get back to work. I hope to have the honor of seeing you all before I finish my time in this fantastic system. It is an honor to serve here! With tremendous gratitude; Brian

