Summer Food Service Program providing families breakfast and lunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls District’s Summer Food Program is helping families in need of a hot meal. Hawthorne Elementary is one of ten schools in Sioux Falls that families can find breakfast and lunch this summer.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux Falls School District’s Summer Food Service Program was more ‘touch and go.’

“Each day, Monday through Thursday was also sack lunches and breakfast kits that we used for students that we just handed out at the doorways for families,” Jones said.

This year, Hawthorne Elementary Principal Stephanie Jones and her staff are filling both stomachs and tables.

“And just have that time to visit and know that they’re getting their nutritional needs met,” Jones said.

Partaking in this free meal is Alyssa Sheare and her two kids Piper and Reed, plus a new addition to the family.

“We just had a baby Thursday of last week, so it’s super convenient; I live right down the street, and we’re getting ready to go to the park after this so we thought we’d just stop by,” Sheare said.

She says the fridge in their home broke down while she was in the hospital and it’s getting fixed this week. At lunch they were treated with hamburgers, chips, fruit and milk.

HOFER: How do you like it? Is it good?

“Good,” Reed says while Piper flashes two thumbs up.

It’s free for kids 18 and under and only $5 for adults. Sheare says it also fills a need for kids craving a social outlet.

“It kind of forces you to get out of the house too and, I mean, there’s other kids here and she’s obviously wanting to socialize and things like that,” Sheare said.

“It’s awesome to see the kids back in the schools and having the summer fun that we get to relate with them and see them for a brief moment in the summer, if they show up for breakfast or lunch,” Jones said.

The program is Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. and lunch is at 11:30 a.m.; each last an hour.