Substitute teachers wanted

Sioux Falls schools are entering their first full week of classes.

While the district hired 129 new teachers this year, it’s still looking for substitute teachers.

The district is putting out the call in a variety of ways, including social media, billboards and soon a new referral program.

Digital billboards are the latest tools being used by the Sioux Falls school district to hire substitute teachers. It still needs another 250 for the school year.

“Sounds like a lot of people, but we know that we share them with other employers and other neighboring school districts, so we are looking for anyone could sub even a day or two a month that would help us out a lot,” Senior Director of Human Resources Becky Dorman said.

The district is also reaching out on social media.

“It’s really about casting a really wide net to make sure you’re using so many different recruitment opportunities, because you never know who you’ll catch and how you’ll catch them,” Dorman said.

Mary Coyne, who is a retired teacher, is back filling in as a substitute math teacher at Lincoln High School.

“I took the early retirement, so I have plenty of time to spare, so I just felt like I wanted to stay relevant and continue to contribute to the community and this is a good way to do that,” Coyne said.

Substitutes make between $110-$120 per day. Anyone interested, can apply online.

“We provide paid training for substitutes, so you just really need that desire to want to help kids and then we’ll take it from there, and get you trained up for a classroom,” Dorman said.

Classrooms that are in desperate need of substitutes.

“As our city grows, I think we need more and more substitute teachers and we have more and more people out there that we would welcome to come do this job too,” Coyne said.

The district is still putting together the referral program where people will get paid if they refer someone who gets hired.

The district is also looking for 10-12 more custodians.

If you’d like to apply, click here.