SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pair of Sioux Falls businesses are going toe-to-toe in a competition to benefit kids.

The start of the new school year is more than a month away, but Scheels and Chick-Fil-A are set to collect supplies for the Sioux Falls School District.

“We just want to make sure that when kids go back to school, they’re starting off on the right foot and it’s always really nice when you’ve got that new backpack or that new notebook or those really fun pencils. So to just make going back to school easier and happier for any kid, we want to be involved,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

“We put a lot of emphasis on helping kids and education in our community so this is just another way for us to do that,” Chick-Fil-A Marketing Director Bethany Buitenbos said.

Buitenbos is the marketing director at Chick-Fil-A Empire Place and is confident her customers will step up.

“We’ve done a few asks like this before and they have really shown up, so we’re really excited to see what they do for the school district this time,” Buitenbos said.

The competition starts on Wednesday, and the list of suggested items extends beyond pens and pencils.

“Sweatshirts, socks, earbuds, reusable water bottles; the list is pretty long and we’ve got lists for people to take with them,” Schlapkohl said.

Those who donate will receive something for their efforts.

“Scheels is going to give everybody who donates a free cup of coffee and Chick-Fil-A is going to give a free entree if you donate there,” Schlapkohl said.

Bragging rights are the only thing at stake for Scheels and Chick-Fil-A, but both businesses are doing this for the kids.

“It’s fun when you put a little fun twist with the competition in there, but at the end of the day, it’s all going to the same place. It’s all for a great cause,” Schlapkohl said.

And both sides want to win.

“In the most friendly way, yes (laugh). Our team loves any competition we put in front of them and they want the end aspect to be a great result for the school district,” Buitenbos said.

The week-long Stuff The Bus donation drive runs Wednesday to Wednesday with donation bins at Scheels and Chick-Fil-A in Sioux Falls.