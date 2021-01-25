Study abroad programs expected to return in the fall for DSU students

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – College students who were planning to study abroad over the last year had those plans changed due to the pandemic. But there is hope those experiences could become a reality in the future for students at Dakota State University.

For college students, studying abroad can often be a life-changing experience.

Over the last year, many of those programs have been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Last March was very difficult. We had three programs that were scheduled to leave, one within a few days of the school going online, and then two others in May and June, so as you can imagine, the faculty and the students were very disappointed when they got canceled,” director of international programs at DSU Nicole Claussen said.

But Claussen says students will potentially be able to study abroad once again. She says this fall will be the earliest students could take advantage of those opportunities.

“As of right now, yes, they are taking applicants. Yes, you can apply. I think the world will be in a situation where you may be able to travel with some restrictions and maybe a negative COVID test in hand, but the interest is strong for fall,” Claussen said.

Tre Smith is one of those students planning for a trip later this year.

“I’m planning on going to Japan for the fall semester coming up, assuming COVID doesn’t mess with all the plans. Fingers crossed. I’m hopeful; plan to go to Japan through the DSU program,” Smith said.

An opportunity Claussen says students are ready for.

“Students are excited, they want to still investigate and do the research on study abroad and are curious what the opportunities are,” Claussen said.

Claussen says she also has students who are wanting to do study abroad programs in spring of 2022.