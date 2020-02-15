Students taking part in Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Susan B. Anthony in Sioux Falls are celebrating the important woman their school is named after. That’s because Anthony’s 200th birthday would be tomorrow. She’s known for many impactful movements including a woman’s right to vote.

Attorney Ashley Brost jumped at the chance to champion Susan B. Anthony today.

“Even though she was born 200 years ago, she still makes an impact today on people like me and women,” Brost said.

Brost and other speakers including Judge Karen Schreier, the first woman to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge in South Dakota, are educating students on what Anthony’s work means to them, especially when it comes to a women’s right to vote and women in leadership roles.

“I think it’s really important, especially for young girls and young females, to realize that you can do whatever you want to do. You can be whoever you want to be. It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl, just work hard and do what you need to do and you can get there,” Brost said.

Second grader Berit Paulson says Anthony was special.

“Because she voted when she wasn’t supposed to and that made it change that women can vote now,” Paulson said.

Dean of Students Derek Maassen says interrupting Valentine’s Day parties for this important message was a no brainer.

“We had a PTO parent that kind of helped us organize this. Reached out to a lot of contacts and we were just blown away by the people that wanted to come and tell her story. Tell how she impacted their life and the things she accomplished, how it kind of paved the way for their success and their future,” Maassen said.

And while Brost says there are still challenges for women today, she thinks they are becoming less and less.

“Especially the Sioux Falls community and the South Dakota community, people don’t care if you’re male or female. They just want the best person for the job,” Brost said.

This year is also the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.