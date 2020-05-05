Students recognizing educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Teachers have made many sacrifices in their adjustment to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and families aren’t letting that go unnoticed.

Remote learning hasn’t been an easy task for Roosevelt Sophomore Pearl Wigg.

“It’s difficult for choir and band because, those classes, you need a bunch of people in a room singing and playing together, but you can’t do that over the internet,” Wigg said.

The choir student still plans to end the year on a high note. A big support in helping her reach it comes from her teachers.

“I’ve been able to email them and we’ve been doing Zoom meetings, and it’s been really great,” Wigg said.

Her choir director John Parezo, in particular, stands out.

“The fact that he was able to make 60 teenage girls believe in themselves and believe they were amazing singers, I mean, that deserves an award by itself,” Wigg said.

All week long, teachers like Parezo are being recognized and nominated by their students as a part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

“It’s amazing to feel that support,” Finance Teacher at the Career and Technical Education Academy Penny Brunken said.

Brunken received one last year from one of her students. She says with how tough adjusting has been this year, the nod means more than ever.

“We’re doing our best and to see students be successful is our main goal, and it’s exciting to be nominated and recognized for those,” Brunken said.

Students submit writing detailing the impact their teacher had on them to the Sioux Falls Public Education Foundation. Throughout the week, the foundation will highlight that teacher on their Facebook page. It’s not just the students feeling the impact; Wigg’s mother Katie has too.

“I appreciate that the teachers have stepped up; they give those assignments out every day. I have two middle schoolers and high schoolers and there’s probably been less hands-on work for me and my husband,” Katie Wigg said.

“They’ve done a really great job,” Pearl Wigg said.

Weather it’s in the class room, or your living room, teachers are making impacts that can be heard just about anywhere.

If you’d like to nominate teacher, make a donation, and keep up on the winners, you can visit the Sioux Falls Public Education Foundation website.