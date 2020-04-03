Students missing homework and assignments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been three weeks since Sioux Falls students started learning remotely at home due to the threat of coronavirus.

But the district is still struggling to make contact with hundreds of students who are failing to get their homework and other assignments.

Doing work from home is something a lot of us are getting used to doing, including myself, but for some students in Sioux Falls, who are learning remotely, sadly the learning has stopped and the district is desperately trying to find those students.

Every day students at Washington High School, who don’t have internet access, show up at their schools to pickup and drop-off their school work assignments.

But principal Dan Conrad says there are about 300 of its 1,800 students who aren’t participating.

“Probably 20-30 percent that we are still trying to find,” Conrad said.

Conrad says locating those students has been troublesome.

“The difficulty we have is we have some phone numbers that aren’t up to date and we’d love for those families to reach out to the school. If you haven’t heard from us, give us a call. We’d be happy to work with you to see what we can get for you,” Conrad said.

Earlier this week, we showed you how MIDCO is trying to help students connect with their teachers by delivering free WiFi kits to those who need them.

Conrad say that’s been very helpful.

In the meantime, the school has also set up a waiting area in the school lobby, so students who are dropping off and picking up assignments can keep a safe distance from each other.

But until they can find the other families, who still aren’t connected or aren’t picking up their assignments, Conrad is putting out a plea.

“So if students are watching this, we encourage you if you’re a Washington student and you haven’t picked up your packet or any Sioux Falls school district student, get out and make contact with your school,” Conrad said.

Those students, who don’t have wifi yet, are asked to pick up their packets at their schools before 1 p.m.