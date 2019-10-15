Students learning about White Cane Safety Day at Eugene Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Eugene Field Elementary in Sioux Falls are learning about the accomplishments of the blind and visually impaired.

Their student teacher this semester, Ally McFarland, actually has permanent optic atrophy. That means she has limited vision. It isn’t stopping her from achieving her dreams of getting in the classroom.

“We aren’t defined by our visual impairments. We’re not defined by our blindness. That we are capable of achieving whatever we want. We just have to find alternative ways to do that,” McFarland said.

McFarland wants to be a teacher for the blind and visually impaired when she’s done with school. She’s currently a senior at the University of Sioux Falls.