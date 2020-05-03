Students impacted by pandemic could receive financial aid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 is forcing universities in South Dakota to make adjustments for the remainder of the school year. As part of the CARES Act, higher education institutions will be able to offer aid to their students impacted by the pandemic.

COVID-19 is taking a toll on students of all ages.

At the college level, some students will be getting some relief with the help of the CARES Act.

“The federal government has instituted post natural disaster recognition, which was on March 13, that a portion of the funds would be allocated directly to students based on COVID-19 impacts,” vice president of enrollment, marketing and university relations at USD, Scott Pohlson said.

South Dakota State University will provide more than $3 million to its students.

“It can be used for things like transportation costs, food costs, housing, technology needs that they might have, really any number of things that have been impacting them, it could also be child care needs,” vice president of student affairs at SDSU, Michaela Willis said.

Ellis says the university expects more than 6,000 students to be eligible.

The University of South Dakota has also launched a CARES Act Program. Since Monday, Pohlson says more than 400 students have applied.

“What’s great for students and the CARES Act, I think what it does is it recognizes the disruptions for students, just because you can take courses online since the disaster recognition, doesn’t mean that you haven’t had major disruptions,” Pohlson said.

A way to help students get through this unprecedented time.

“Whether it’s having to move home, or pay for their apartment, or having to upgrade their technology to be effective and successful in this online educational environment, all of those things have costs associated with them, so this funding is really designed to help them get through that,” Ellis said.

There are certain eligibility requirements a student must meet to receive the aid.