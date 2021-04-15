Students have an easier way to further education thanks to new articulation agreements between Southeast Tech and DWU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Furthering their education just got easier for students at Southeast Tech, thanks to a new partnership with Dakota Wesleyan University.

Graduation is approaching. For some students, this is also the time of year when they realize they want to continue their education.

It’s now easier for Southeast Tech students thanks to five new articulation agreements with Dakota Wesleyan University.

“Three are in business and one is in digital media and the other is law enforcement, so accounting, business administration, marketing, digital media, and then law enforcement,” vice president of academic affairs, Southeast Tech, Benjamin Valdez said.

These agreements allow a student graduating from Southeast Tech to them move on to complete a Bachelor’s degree at DWU.

“Bring with them the credits they have earned, up to 60, or possibly more depending on the program and then spend approximately two years at DWU earning the remainder of the credits that would be necessary for them to receive their bachelors,” associate director for communications, DWU, Julie Brookbank said.

Agreements like these can be beneficial for students.

“The biggest plus about an articulation is the cost savings for students, it provides them that opportunity to come in, get experience at a college level, complete college courses, and then when they are ready, move on to complete that next level,” Valdez said.

It can be good news for those already in the workforce.

“They want to take the next step in their career, whether that’s in their company or trying for another job, so knowing they can enroll and only have to spend two years to get to that Bachelors degree is very satisfying to them, a very easy transition,” Brookbank said.

These agreements will apply to any Southeast Tech student who meets the proper requirements and then enrolls at DWU beginning in the fall of this year.