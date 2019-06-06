Students are welding away at Manufacturing Summer Camp

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Students all across KELOLAND are starting off their summers in camp. And Tuesday’s camps go beyond camping and canoeing. Some programs help students get a taste of the real world.

Summer camp is taking on a whole new meaning for students in southeast South Dakota.

“Here at the manufacturing academy, what we do is, we get assigned into groups and in those groups we come up with a product idea, we make the product, and we try to sell it to people,” student Abby Huff said.

It is a manufacturing and entrepreneurial camp where students, including Huff, are getting hands-on skills that may also lead to opportunities after high school.

“We have students that are welding, some are doing some machining, we got some 3D printing, and CAD which is computer aided drafting, toured at local manufacturers and getting a lay of the land for what’s out there in terms of manufacturing careers,” President of RTec Josh Svatos said.

It’s the 12th year for this event at RTec. There are 23 students from around southeast South Dakota.

“Every year we have had great students to work with and great support from communities,” instructor Evan Papousek said.

As for Huff, this is her second year of camp. It’s something she plans to continue and encourages others to get involved.

“It’s a really good experience. It teaches you things like teamwork and stuff like that,” Huff said.

Unlike other camps, once students complete this two week course they receive up to one high school credit.