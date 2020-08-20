Student, staff COVID-19 symptom-screening checklist for Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has a checklist of questions for students and staff to ask themselves each morning before going to school.

If students or staff answer yes to any of these questions–like having a sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, or a severe headache–the checklist recommends that they remain home and contact a health care provider.

Classes are scheduled to start on Thursday, August 27 with students whose last names start with A – K; students with last names that start with L – Z will have their first day on Friday, August 28.

The district calls this an A/B schedule and it is being used for the first two days to reduces the number of students in each school by 50% to better allow staff and the administration to review expectations, practices, and protocols for the 2020-2021 school year.

Staff will teach the same lesson with students on both days and there will be no remote learning for the 50% of students not in attendance.